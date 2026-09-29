SABC Chooses Ikegami UHK-X600 Cameras to Support IP Studio Transition

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa— South African Broadcasting Corp. (SABC) has selected Ikegami UHK-X600 camera systems as part of a shift to IP-based operation at its main production center here.

The broadcaster will transition to IP in four studios assigned to news, presentation and production and, ultimately, transition all 11 studios at the facility to IP. The order, confirmed in mid-September at IBC 2026, will be managed in cooperation with local distributor and systems integrator Harambe Technologies.

SABC’s transition to IP-based production coincides with the 90th anniversary of the broadcaster’s establishment in 1936. The network has evolved from traditional radio broadcasting into a multimedia organization currently serving audiences with six television channels, 19 radio stations and online platforms including SABC+.

“The move to IP, initially in a hybrid approach, is being driven by our adoption of an Evertz ST 2110 core router,” Lesetja Lekgotho, general manager of technology operations (TV) at SABC, said. “Everything has to work with that as we are building our IP capability from the inside out. We decided to go on a modular upgrade approach because of the funding challenges. The camera is the natural place to start with being visible to viewers’ eyes. This will be a rolling project that will cover all the studios. They won’t all necessarily use the same cameras, as drama and sport may need other equipment. Based on the performance of the cameras we have chosen, I think Ikegami stands a good chance in those applications as well.”

Fourteen cameras have been ordered for the project. Each will include a VFL-P700AD 7-inch HD-native LCD viewfinder and an OCP-500 Ethernet-connectable remote control panel. The project also includes two MCP-300 network master control panels and two BSX-100 base stations. Both BSX-100 units will incorporate a media-over-IP board supporting SMPTE ST 2100. SABC plans initially to operate the cameras in SDI and then gradually migrate to IP connectivity.

Developed from Ikegami's UHK-X700, the UHK-X600 is a 4K upgradeable HD portable system camera incorporating three 2/3-inch oversampling UHD CMOS sensors. It delivers 1000 TVL resolution, minimal aliasing, and 2000 lux sensitivity at F11 (50p). Standard features include full support for Hybrid Log Gamma HDR with the ability to select between BT.2020 and BT.709 chroma spaces. Global shutter imagers minimize artifacts when televising LED screen walls or flash/strobe illuminated stage environments.

The UHK-X600 relies upon a power-efficient ASIC that encapsulates a wide range of high-grade video processing functions. Measuring 13.3 x 9.64 x 6.1 inches (34 x 24.5 x 15.5 cm) and weighing 11 pounds (5 kilograms), the camera accepts a wide range of B4 lenses and supports chromatic aberration correction, vignetting correction, ramping compensation and remote control of backfocus when the latter is also supported by the lens.

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When combined with the Ikegami BSX-100 type-S base station, the camera optionally supports simultaneous output in UHD and HD video formats. Future-proofing options for the UHK-X600 enable users to invest in additional capabilities when required. Among the license key-based options are support for 2x, 3x and 4x high frame rate capture and optional 4K processing delivering 2000 TVL resolution when operating in 2160p. Plug-in hardware-based options include a SMPTE ST 2110 compatible media-over-IP interface board and optional 12G output board.

More information is available on the company’s website.