Gray Media Names Joanie Vasiliadis SVP of Transformation

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that Joanie Vasiliadis will join the company in the new role of Senior Vice President for Transformation on June 1, 2026.

In the new role, she will be tasked with accelerating the company’s on-going digital transformation of its content gathering, creation, workflow and distribution initiatives.

She brings more than a decade of experience driving growth across digital, streaming and broadcast platforms, with deep expertise in editorial strategy, product integration, audience development and organizational change. She’s known for building high-performing teams, creating scalable workflows and pairing strong editorial judgment with data-driven decision-making.

Most recently, Vasiliadis served as Vice President of Content at Tegna, where she oversaw content strategy and operations across 64 brands. During her tenure, she led major initiatives focused on newsroom modernization and platform growth. She spearheaded the launch of their national breaking news desk, audience team and streaming team.

In her career, she has also led enterprise-wide operational transformation efforts, developed AI and digital training programs for thousands of journalists and partnered closely with executive leadership on long-term growth initiatives. Prior to joining the Tegna leadership team, she served as Digital Director at WUSA9, Tegna’s CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C.

She was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and Broadcasting & Cable’s Digital Dynamos list. She earned her degree in journalism from Penn State University.