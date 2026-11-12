The Studio B&H, Riedel to Equip SMPTE Media Tech Summit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Studio B&H and Riedel Communications will provide the video infrastructure and communications technology for the Solutions Hub at the SMPTE Media Technology Summit, Nov. 16-19, at the Pasadena (Calif.) Convention Center, SMPTE said.

The Solutions Hub infrastructure will demonstrate the capabilities of both organizations’ products in a live production environment.

“We’re excited to support SMPTE, an organization that plays such an important role in our industry, and to collaborate with our technology partners on a system that serves a real production need,” said Danielo Garcia, general manager of The Studio B&H. “From our early conversations with the organizers, we saw an opportunity to capture the Summit’s presentations while giving attendees a practical look at how these technologies work together.”

B&H will lead system design and integration. Camera feeds from all three presentation spaces will return to a central control room, where technical directors and camera operators will manage production. A single Panasonic KAIROS platform will support three operators working from separate control stations, each switching an independent program using shared production resources.

The configuration will demonstrate how one production platform can serve multiple spaces and simultaneous programs.

The Studio B&H will also bring together PTZ cameras and controllers from Panasonic, BirdDog and Bolin; network infrastructure from Netgear; and Blackmagic Design HyperDeck recorders with storage from Studio Network Solutions. INFiLED is providing the LED wall at the Solutions Hub Stage, with additional support from Elgato Stream Deck controllers, LG monitoring and HP computing.

Riedel is deploying its MediorNet video infrastructure, featuring four MediorNet MicroNs, one MediorNet MicroN UHD and one MediorNet HorizoN.

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The deployment will highlight the strength of MediorNet’s unified hybrid architecture, bridging traditional SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 IP workflows within a flexible, scalable platform. The MicroNs will provide comprehensive signal processing capabilities, while the MediorNet UHD multiviewer will deliver advanced monitoring with up to 36 picture-in-picture windows and eight independently routable outputs.

In addition, one StageLink Network Stream Adaptor (NSA) will be used for audio integration into the SMPTE ST 2110-30 network. In addition to video infrastructure, Riedel is supplying its Bolero wireless intercom system to support communications throughout the conference and the SMPTE Gala.

“The SMPTE Solutions Hub is a great example of what’s possible when you bring the right technologies together,” Rick Seegull, senior vice president of business development and video at Riedel, said.

“MediorNet isn’t about choosing between SDI and IP. It’s about bringing both together in one unified, flexible infrastructure. It combines signal processing, routing, monitoring and audio distribution in a powerful platform that can adapt to the needs of live production.”

More information is available on the Riedel and B&H Photo websites.

More information about the 2026 SMPTE Media Technology Summit, is available on the SMPTE website.