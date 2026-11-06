RCI Custom Selects Neutrik as Primary Source for Connectors

FREDERICK, Md.—RCI Custom, a U.S.-based manufacturer of custom connectivity products, has selected Neutrik Group Americas as its preferred brand for its purpose-built connectivity panels.

The company manufactures wall plates, rack panels, and engineered connectivity panels for systems integrators, broadcast engineers and other professional AV customers. While RCI Custom offers connectors from several manufacturers, Neutrik has been its leading choice for several years.

“We offer any and all connectors available to AV and broadcast people, but we have led with Neutrik for several years,” Doug Macuch, president and founder of RCI Custom, said. “It’s a connector that’s highly regarded by most industry professionals and is accepted by everybody as a standard.”

RCI customers using PanelBuilder SE, its online design configuration tool, can specify Neutrik audio, fiber optic, video and power connectivity, in addition to engraving, grouping boxes and other panel requirements. The company then manufactures the panel to that design.

RCI Custom’s standard product offerings, including its Press Mult products, also incorporate Neutrik connectors.

“Neutrik’s reputation within the professional AV and broadcast industries is an important part of the value the company brings to RCI Custom's customers,” Macuch said. “Neutrik’s consistent quality is what makes it stand out from other connector manufacturers. Their connectivity is something nobody questions—everyone knows it will work.”

With its combination of custom engineering, manufacturing expertise and Neutrik connectivity, RCI Custom said, integrators and broadcast professionals are provided with a flexible way to turn project-specific requirements into finished connectivity solutions.

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The relationship between RCI Custom and Neutrik Group Americas extends beyond connector selection. “I really enjoy my relationship with the people that I work with at Neutrik Group Americas because they directly understand what we’re going through,” Macuch said.

More information is available on the RCI Custom and Neutrik Group websites.