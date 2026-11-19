Newsmax is asking a district court to suspend Fox’s acquisition of Roku over concerns that it will give Fox a monopoly in the growing FAST market.

Fox completed its acquisition of Roku on Nov. 6, after it agreed to certain provisions imposed by the DOJ. The transaction cleared hurdles earlier than expected, raising concerns from Newsmax, which operates is traditional cable network Newsmax TV and Newsmax2 streaming service. .

In a filing with the US District Court for the Northern District of California, the far right news channel, which reaches about 30 million viewers says the combination of the two companies would give Fox more than a 70% share of the FAST market and that its pledge to not discriminate against non-Fox content was bogus since the terms were not confirmed in a consent decree or court order.

Newsmax believes that dropping its service from The Roku Channel could jeopardize its audience reach, particularly in light of an earlier decision by Fox not to carry its channels on Tubi.

Newsmax is asking the court to suspend the acqusition until Fox sells either Tubi or The Roku Channel.

Fox News, the highest rated cable news channel is seen as Newsmax’s biggest competitor and this is not the first time the two rival news networks have clashed; in 2025, Newsmax sued Fox in Wisconsin over competitive issues.

Fox told Reuters that Newsmax’s lawsuit was “without merit,” and that "upon closing, ​we commenced actively integrating this approved transaction for the benefit of consumers, partners and ‌other ⁠stakeholders."