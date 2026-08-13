LiveU and Panasonic LUMIX Launch `Live Anywhere’ Production Workflow

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU and Panasonic LUMIX have announced the launch of the “Live Anywhere” workflow.

Built around the LUMIX S1II, Panasonic UB-series box cameras, and LiveU’s Solo PRO and LU800 production field units, the system, which was demonstrated in collaboration with Social180Group, enabled a team to produce dozens of live streams directly from the crowded NAB 2026 and InfoComm 2026 show floors. The blend of mobile journalistic and IRL streaming styles provided engaging short form content for viewers who couldn’t attend.

“Live Anywhere” is a practical, mobile-first approach to live production that combines high-quality LUMIX imaging with LiveU’s IP bonding technology for transmissions. The result is a lightweight, flexible system that allows creators and production teams to go live from virtually any location without the need for traditional broadcast infrastructure.

At the center of the workflow is the LUMIX S1II, used as the primary handheld camera for its image stabilization, hybrid phase autofocus, and open gate flexibility. It was paired with the LiveU Solo PRO via HDMI to transmit a stable, high-quality signal. The team also used the compact Panasonic UB-50 box camera, connected via SDI to the LiveU LU800.

“This was about staying mobile and staying fast,” said John Porterfield, Social180 Group founder and webcast producer. “We were able to move through the trade show floors, capture what we needed, and go live without being tied down to a traditional setup. The combination of LUMIX and LiveU gave us the reliability and image quality we needed in a very unpredictable environment.”

“What stood out was how simple the system became once everything was dialed in,” continued Porterfield. LUMIX handled the image, including stabilization, autofocus, dynamic range, and LiveU handled the connection. It’s about having a system that just works so you can focus on the story.”

More specifically, Live Anywhere is built on two core components:

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LUMIX and Panasonic Cameras – Delivering cinematic image quality, advanced autofocus, and stabilization in compact, portable bodies.

LiveU Transmission Solutions – Providing bonded cellular connectivity through Solo PRO and LU800 field encoders, ensuring reliable live streaming without dependence on a single network.

Together, these tools allow creators to produce professional live content from virtually any location without the need for satellite trucks, hardwired internet, or large production teams.

“LUMIX is helping what live production can look like,” explained Panasonic LUMIX business manager Neil Matsumoto. “With the S1II, creators can work untethered in a true run-and-gun environment while still capturing cinematic images with shallow depth of field, which is something that hasn’t traditionally been part of live broadcast.”

“In the current climate where production teams need to produce more content with smaller teams and budgets, our bonded technology coupled with a powerful camera like the Panasonic LUMIX, allow for “run and gun” flexibility – without compromising the production value,” said Mike Mahoney, VP Sales – Growth Markets, LiveU North America. “We were happy that this workflow, not only gave audiences a glimpse into their favorite brands but also offered each brand value in delivering a quality program.”

While demonstrated at NAB 2026 and InfoComm 2026, Live Anywhere is designed for a wide range of real-world applications, including:

Live Sports Coverage – Sideline, grassroots, and niche sports production

Music Festivals and Live Events – Mobile coverage across stages and environments

Corporate Communications – Internal broadcasts, product launches, and executive messaging

Social Media Creators – High-quality live streaming for platforms and brand partnerships

News Gathering and Documentary – Rapid deployment in dynamic, on-location scenarios

The system’s flexibility allows teams to scale from single-camera streaming to multi-camera productions without significantly increasing complexity.

To simplify deployment, turnkey Live Anywhere packages will be available through Broadfield Distributing, pairing LUMIX cameras with LiveU transmission solutions. The packages for include:

LUMIX S1II + LiveU Solo Pro. A compact, mobile-first kit designed for single-operator or small crews. Ideal for run-and-gun live streaming with cinematic image quality and shallow depth of field.

Panasonic UB-50 Box Camera + LiveU LU800. A scalable, multi-camera solution built for more complex productions. Designed for fixed positions, control rooms, or multi-angle coverage with reliable bonded cellular transmission.