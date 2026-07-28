LiveU’s World Cup Support Breaks Company Records

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU said it achieved historic performance records during six weeks of 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage, with deployment of 1,700 portable IP transmitter units, 31,000 live transmissions and 17,000 broadcast hours for its customers in 45 countries, representing 695 TB of data.

Broadcasters, production houses, football federations and digital content creators, including independent creators and IRL streamers covering the championship for their own channels, turned to LiveU to support their coverage.

Coverage spanned prematch briefings, official training sessions, press conferences, in-stadium editorial positions, fan zones, team hotels and IRL creator streams from city centers and public viewing areas. Broadcasters also deployed LiveU technology across additional camera positions to capture unilateral feeds for richer multi-angle coverage. The range reflects a fundamental shift in how broadcasters of all sizes and independent creators are now building distributed, IP-first workflows around a major tournament, the company said.

LiveU’s LU800 multicamera field unit and intelligent production unit, LU900Q—both of which are powered by the smart routing capabilities of LiveU IQ (LIQ) AI-driven connectivity technology—anchored multisite broadcasts. The combination enabled ultra-low-latency, 4K-ready content to be delivered directly to millions of viewers worldwide.

“The sheer scale of this cross-border deployment reflects a joint collaboration with our global customers and partners to push the boundaries of live sports productions,” said Gideon Gilboa, chief business officer and general manager of the Americas at LiveU.

“We didn’t just supply equipment; we worked in partnership with our customers in advance to design and refine workflows to meet their operational needs and budgets,” Gilboa said. “By shifting heavy infrastructure to the cloud, our customers could expand their tournament footprint, capture more angles and maximize ROI without compromising on broadcast quality. LIQ and the LU900Q both demonstrated LiveU’s focus on robust, high-performance field connectivity, helping broadcasters maintain reliable live transmissions in demanding sports production environments.”

Field coverage of the tournament relied predominantly on LiveU’s LU800 portable field units running LiveU IQ (LIQ), LiveU’s intelligent connectivity solution that analyzes real-time and historical network data to optimize every transmission. LIQ dynamically prioritized and load-balanced cellular connections through predictive network analysis, enabling critical resiliency in crowded stadium environments.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On average, broadcasters leveraging LIQ during the tournament achieved bit rates up to 35% higher than average and maintained near-zero packet loss, even within those highly congested environments.

LIQ's performance in the U.S. market made a measurable difference for broadcasters operating across multiple cities and time zones. LIQ was complemented by LiveU Mobile Data, LiveU’s cellular connectivity offering, connecting teams to multiple networks. All LiveU rental units came with Mobile Data as default, saving international teams from the hassle of sourcing local SIM cards in the U.S.

“When it was announced that Boston would be a host city, we knew this event would be massive," said Adam Liberatore, chief photographer at WFXT, Boston’s Fox affiliate. “As rightsholders, we immediately planned for a collaboration with LiveU to assist with giving us the bandwidth necessary to put on a flawless in-stadium newscast. The LU800 helped turn this platform into a mobile newsroom with one unit handling up to four video sources. The LU800 and LIQ connectivity helped our lean production crew make this global event memorable for our viewers.”

Field transmission was only half of the story. Broadcasters relied heavily on the LiveU EcoSystem, a unified suite of cloud-native tools spanning the entire live production workflow, to execute sophisticated REMI workflows without sending massive, expensive production trucks to every venue.

LiveU Central gave operations teams a single point of visibility across every unit in the field. LiveU Ingest automated file-based recording and metadata tagging for rapid highlights and LiveU Nexus handled ingest, conversion and distribution of live streams from traditional encoders to social media. LiveU Matrix routed live camera feeds to global newsrooms, production hubs and distribution partners.

With deployments built around remote production, there was less of a need to have massive crews on-site. LiveU estimated the number of traveling crew members was reduced by around 40%.

LiveU’s team was on the ground in all key tournament locations. When urgent deployments arose, they hand-delivered equipment directly to stadiums and production hubs to keep broadcasters on-air.

LiveU's partnership with One Media was central to managing that complexity in Mexico, where close to 200 systems were coordinated, staged and tested more than a month before the opening match.

“The 2026 World Football Championship was a true proving ground for modern sports broadcasting, demanding unmatched logistical agility and flawless network resilience,” Gilboa said. “By combining our purpose-built hardware, open architecture and global footprint with AI-driven cloud orchestration, we showed that broadcasters don’t need a heavy physical presence on-site to deliver world-class coverage. We're already deep in preparations for 2030. Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Uruguay present an even greater logistical challenge, and we intend to meet it the same way.”

More information is available on the company’s website.