TV Tech’s Top 20 Streaming Stories of 2024
Our most popular streaming stories show how streaming continued to transform the industry in ways large and small over the last year
Streaming media’s impact on the media and entertainment industry continued to widen in 2024, as more sports rights moved to streaming platforms and the rapid decline of the pay TV industry pushed companies like Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery to write down the value of cable networks and restructure their operations, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be a wave of mergers and acquisitions in 2025.
Here are the 20 most popular stories about streaming on the TV Tech website in 2024:
- LG Channels Adds Local Stations to Free Streaming Lineup
- Eight Channels Added to MyFree DirecTV Streaming Lineup
- DirecTV Launches App-Based Free Streaming Service
- Samsung TV Plus Adds More Local Fox Channels and A&E Content
- Brian Williams Returns to Election Coverage With Prime Video Special
- NBCU Launches New FAST Channels on The Roku Channel
- Survey: Amazon’s Push into Ad-Supported Streaming Is Working
- Streaming Shake-Up, Shakeout Brewing As Program, Economic Factors Shift
- Amazon Freevee To Add 37 New FAST Channels From Warner Bros. Discovery
- Samsung TV Plus Adds a Dateline Free Streaming 24/7 Channel
- New Sports Streamer Raises Old Financial Issues for Stations & Affiliates
- If Bundling Is Back, What’s the Ideal Bundle?
- Samsung TV Plus Hits 350 Channel Mark with Pickleballtv
- PBS Kids Adds American Sign Language to Streaming Content
- Zeam: Turning Hyperlocal Streaming into Profits
- Streaming Market Is Saturated but Subscriptions Continue To Grow
- CTV Viewing Is Returning to Pandemic Highs
- YouTube TV Tops List of Services People May Cancel
- Half of Viewers Begin Watching TV by Checking Smart TV Apps
- Research: Gen Z Key to Streaming's Future Financial Success
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.