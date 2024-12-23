TV Tech’s Top 20 Streaming Stories of 2024

Streaming media’s impact on the media and entertainment industry continued to widen in 2024, as more sports rights moved to streaming platforms and the rapid decline of the pay TV industry pushed companies like Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery to write down the value of cable networks and restructure their operations, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be a wave of mergers and acquisitions in 2025.

Here are the 20 most popular stories about streaming on the TV Tech website in 2024: