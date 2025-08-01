DAZN Inks Streaming Deal With NHL

LONDON and NEW YORK—The National Hockey League and DAZN have struck a multiyear media-rights deal makes DAZN the exclusive home of streaming service NHL.TV in nearly 200 countries, beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Under the new partnership, NHL.TV will be available on DAZN as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to existing DAZN packages, across in nearly 200 countries around the world where DAZN operates, excluding the U.S., Canada, and the Nordics.

The U.S. version of the NHL streaming offering is available via ESPN+.

“The NHL is a global league, and with 30 percent of our Players born outside of North America, engaging our international fans is a significant priority,” NHL Chief Operating Officer Steve McArdle said. “Media distribution is at the core of our global strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with DAZN to continue to expand our global reach and engage with our fast-growing international fan base. Our shared commitment to innovation, gold standard technology and providing an exceptional content delivery service will allow us to deliver NHL content to hockey fans around the world on the platforms they prefer.”

Existing NHL.TV subscribers will receive further details on the migration in the coming months.

As part of the deal, NHL.TV will be promoted and integrated across the DAZN platform’s base of more than 120 million registered users. Fans will be able to access NHL.TV on any device on which DAZN is available, including smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets and gaming consoles, the streamer said.

“DAZN’s landmark agreement with the NHL is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver the most exciting sports action to fans across the globe,” Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said. “We’re excited to bring a premium North American sports property to a broad international audience through an innovative, accessible, and immersive viewing experience. By combining the NHL’s thrilling content with DAZN’s global platform and best-in-class technology, we’re unlocking new ways for fans to connect with the game they love—anytime, anywhere, and on any device.”