Samsung TV Plus Adds More Local Fox Channels and A&E Content
The additional local news channels from Fox owned stations cover Austin, Detroit, Milwaukee, Orlando, Phoenix, Seattle and Tampa Bay
Samsung TV Plus has announced that it is adding a slew of A&E programs, seven new local news channels from Fox and other channels to its free streaming platform.
The additional local news channels from Fox owned stations cover live and breaking news, weather forecasts, sports updates and more from Austin, Detroit, Milwaukee, Orlando, Phoenix, Seattle and Tampa Bay.
Other new channels include Hagerty (covering cars and car culture), and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.
The new A&E content includes:
- American Pickers by History
- Hoarders by A&E
- Flipping Nation
- 60 Days In by A&E
- Intervention by A&E
- History 365
- Storage Wars: LA by A&E
- Bring It! by Lifetime
- Mountain Men by History
- I Survived… by A&E
- Alone by History
- Forged in Fire by History
- Swamp People by History
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.