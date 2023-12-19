Samsung TV Plus Adds More Local Fox Channels and A&E Content

Samsung TV Plus has announced that it is adding a slew of A&E programs, seven new local news channels from Fox and other channels to its free streaming platform.

The additional local news channels from Fox owned stations cover live and breaking news, weather forecasts, sports updates and more from Austin, Detroit, Milwaukee, Orlando, Phoenix, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

Other new channels include Hagerty (covering cars and car culture), and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.

The new A&E content includes: