Study: YouTube TV Tops List Of Services People May Cancel

Streaming platforms are not immune to churn and new research identifies the top five platforms people may drop—with YouTube TV leading the list.

QR Code Generator Hub, an online QR generation service, conducted the study. It looked at search volumes in the United States using Google Keyword Planner to identify which service users wish to delete. The findings are based on combined average monthly search volume for terms like “how to unsubscribe from X” platform and “delete account X.”

YouTube TV led the list of services people wish to jettison with 35,494 monthly searches on terminating accounts. Netflix was next, with 10,160 monthly searches, followed by Hulu with 5,350, Crunchyroll with 5,150 and Disney + with 3,557.

(Image credit: QR Code Generator Hub)

“Our QR Codes are often used in TV content, which is why at QR Code Generator Hub we track the evolving TV and streaming landscape closely. The initial attraction of streaming platforms, promising limitless access to an array of content, has given way to a growing trend where users are actively reconsidering subscriptions,” said QR Code Generator Hub’s Jonathan Palley.

“Features such as the introduction of ads on paid accounts and regular price rises for premium subscriptions have led to many customers deciding to cancel their accounts.," he added. "These findings offer an interesting insight into which streaming services are losing the most customers, with YouTube TV taking the top spot."

“Users who were initially drawn to streaming during the pandemic, now find a renewed interest in the allure of movie theaters since their reopening," he concluded. "In response to this evolving dynamic, subscribers are reevaluating their priorities, gravitating towards only the platforms that deliver the most exciting content at a justifiable price point.”