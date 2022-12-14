Samsung TV Plus Adds a Dateline Free Streaming 24/7 Channel

Samsung TV Plus has announced that it is adding four new channels to its line-up as well as new featured content and seasonal programming.

The channels and content are available on millions of Samsung smart TVs for free as part of the Samsung TV Plus offering of free streaming services and content.

The new channels include:

Dateline 24/7: The new channel adds to Samsung TV Plus’s current availability of NBC News NOW and allows users to stream Dateline programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the Dateline 24/7 channel.

Just for Laughs GAGS: Just for Laughs GAGS is a comedic non-verbal hidden camera show and the world’s longest running prank show. Where unsuspecting people get roped into hilarious situations, concocted by our world class pranksters.

Localish: The channel celebrates the good in America's communities.

BET PlutoTV: It features the best of Black Hollywood in movies and TV with hundreds of hours of films and TV series.

Additionally, Samsung TV Plus continues to deliver over 10 channels with holiday movie stunts and takeovers that deliver feel good moments for a variety of movie audiences.