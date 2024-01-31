Samsung TV Plus Hits 350 Channel Mark with Pickleballtv
The 24-hour media home of pickleball will stream more than 30 top-level live PPA Tour tournaments
Samsung TV Plus has announced that it has launched Pickleballtv (PBTV) on its free ad-supported streaming platform.
The launch of a new network covering America’s fastest-growing sport, with 36 million active players in the U.S., as of 2023, is also a milestone for Samsung’s streaming platform. Pickleballtv is its 350th free channel in the U.S.
The 24-hour media home of pickleball will show more than 30 top-level live PPA Tour tournaments (with teams whose owners include Tom Brady, Eva Longoria, and LeBron James), along with original programming and a weekly studio news show.
The channel is the latest sports offering from Tennis Channel and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour).
The Tennis Channel is owned by Sinclair.
More information is available here.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Most Popular
By Phil Kurz