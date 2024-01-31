Samsung TV Plus Hits 350 Channel Mark with Pickleballtv

Samsung TV Plus has announced that it has launched Pickleballtv (PBTV) on its free ad-supported streaming platform.

The launch of a new network covering America’s fastest-growing sport, with 36 million active players in the U.S., as of 2023, is also a milestone for Samsung’s streaming platform. Pickleballtv is its 350th free channel in the U.S.

The 24-hour media home of pickleball will show more than 30 top-level live PPA Tour tournaments (with teams whose owners include Tom Brady, Eva Longoria, and LeBron James), along with original programming and a weekly studio news show.

The channel is the latest sports offering from Tennis Channel and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour).

The Tennis Channel is owned by Sinclair.

