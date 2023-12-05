Amazon Freevee To Add 37 New FAST Channels From Warner Bros. Discovery

Freevee has announced that it is adding 37 new free ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming channels from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The new channels will include 16 new channels launching on Dec. 5 and additional 21 coming early next year.

Freevee and Warner Bros. Discovery described the 16 channels launching on Dec. 5 as follows:

"CNN Headlines". The most trusted name in news keeps you informed on the latest headlines from around the world.

"Bachelor Nation". This cult-favorite romance reality franchise follows eligible singles as they explore multiple relationships at once in the hopes of finding love.

"The FBI". In the complex world of crime, only one agency possesses the skills, knowledge and specially trained agents to tackle the toughest cases – The FBI.

"Say Yes to the Dress". Kleinfeld Bridal makes each bride's experience unforgettable in this show that is part bridal story, part makeover and part therapy session.

"Nikita". Step into the world of Nikita as she navigates life as a secret government assassin, as seen in the original 1990s classic and the 2010s reboot.

"The Repair Shop". Nestled deep in the British countryside lies a workshop where broken, battered and beloved artifacts and antiques are brought back to life.

"Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern". Adventurous eater Andrew Zimmern crisscrosses the globe in search of the world's most exotic foods, and savors the local cuisine.

"Warner Bros. TV - Generation Drama". Love, heartbreak, scandal – and endless entertainment. Find your next TV obsession with these binge-worthy scripted series. Programming will include Privileged, The Lying Game, and Famous in Love.

"Warner Bros. TV - On the Telly". A brilliant selection of British hits, including drama-filled faves, historical picks and more from across the pond. Programming will include Waterloo Road, Young James Herriot, and Bombshell.

"Warner Bros. TV - Travel & Adventure". Explore all things travel, from eats and treats to hotel makeovers and airport operations across the globe. Programming will include Airport 24/7: Miami, Extreme RVs, and Xtreme Waterparks.

"Warner Bros. TV - Living with Evil". Explore shocking stories of death and deceit that prove danger can lie where you least expect it. Programming will include Dangerous Persuasions, Deadly Sins, and Nightmare Next Door.

"Warner Bros. TV - Love Kills". Uncover the sinister side of the search for love with stories of revenge, betrayal, cults and romance gone wrong. Programming will include Dates From Hell, Deadly Affairs, and Fatal Vows.

"Warner Bros. TV - Chasing Criminals". Follow along as police officers, survivors, and those left behind search for justice in the aftermath of devastating crimes. Programming will include Breaking Homicide, Grave Mysteries, and The Devil Speaks.

"Warner Bros. TV - In the Garage". Hop in the driver’s seat and explore the inner workings of the auto industry, from car repair and custom builds to biker wars, truck stunts and more. Programming will include Fast N’ Loud, The Devils Ride, and Diesel Brothers.

"Warner Bros. TV - Science is Amazing". Self-proclaimed scientists and highly acclaimed engineers explore wild inventions, jaw-dropping builds and experiments that have shaped our world. Programming will include All-American Makers, Building Giants, and Extreme Engineering.

"Warner Bros. TV - Classic Cinema". Experience the silver screen at home with a collection of acclaimed films from the Golden Age of Hollywood and beyond. Programming will include Dial M for Murder, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Mean Streets.

An additional 21 FAST Channels featuring Discovery and WBD studio content will be added in early 2024 including "I (Almost) Got Away With It,” "The Dead Files,” “Curb Appeal” and “My First Place”.