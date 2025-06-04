Study: 61% of Weekly TV Content Viewing Takes Place on Streaming Services

A new study from Horowitz Research highlights the growing importance of streaming, with 2025 survey data showing that 61% of weekly TV content viewing occurs on streaming platforms, up from 45% in 2024 and 38% in 2020.

In contrast, only 35% of the weekly TV content viewing takes place on traditional MVPDs or via live over-the-air broadcasts. That is down from 44% in 2024, 58% in 2020 and 70% in 2015, when streaming accounted for only 23% of weekly TV content viewing.

The new “State Of Media, Entertainment, And Tech Volume II: Viewing Behaviors, 2025 Edition” also highlights the importance of live viewing and the growing role that streaming is playing in how people watch live content.

The survey found that 85% of viewers watch at least some live content and that streaming dominates those habits. About 40% of those surveyed said they used FAST services to watch live content, more than the 36% who said they used cable or satellite services to watch live content. A growing number, 33%, use SVOD services to watch live content as services like Netflix and Max expand their sports programming.

YouTube was the fourth most popular way to view live content (19% of viewers said they used it for live programming), followed by vMVPDs like Sling TV (16%) and TV antennas for over-the-air broadcast (11%).

Among the streaming services, however, SVOD still accounted for the largest share of the TV content viewing. SVOD held a 59% share of time spent with streaming content, followed by FAST (27%), vMVPDs (5%) and TV everywhere services (1%).

Streaming plays a larger share in the viewing habits of younger viewers, with those 18 to 34 spending 75% of their weekly TV content viewings on streaming platforms, followed by people aged 35-49 (67%) and people who are 50 or older (48%).

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

White, non-Latinx, viewers also stream less than the general population with 58% of their weekly TV content viewing taking place on streaming, while Blacks spend 61%, Asians spend 70% and Latinx spend 65% of their weekly TV content viewing on streaming platforms.

More information is available here.