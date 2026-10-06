Nominations Open for 2026 Best in Market Awards

Nominations for the 2026 annual Media and Entertainment: Best in Market Awards are now open. The awards are open to companies that launched a product/service or brought new upgrades to an existing product/service in 2026.

They are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope and and Radio World.

Winners will be promoted on the selected brand’s website, publications and newsletters as an official Best in Market award winner. They will also receive a fully-licensed winner’s badge that can be used to promote the product as a winner, both domestically and internationally.

All entrants—whether selected as a winner or not—will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry.

Entries must be submitted by 23:59 PST on Nov. 20th, 2026. Winners will be announced in mid-December.

More details are available here.