Nominations Open for 2026 Best in Market Awards

Nominations for the 2026 annual Media and Entertainment: Best in Market Awards are now open. The awards are open to companies that launched a product/service or brought new upgrades to an existing product/service in 2026.
They are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope and and Radio World.
Winners will be promoted on the selected brand’s website, publications and newsletters as an official Best in Market award winner. They will also receive a fully-licensed winner’s badge that can be used to promote the product as a winner, both domestically and internationally.
All entrants—whether selected as a winner or not—will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry.
Entries must be submitted by 23:59 PST on Nov. 20th, 2026. Winners will be announced in mid-December.
More details are available here.
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Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 30 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.