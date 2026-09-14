IBC2026 Announces IBC Innovation Award Winners

AMSTERDAM—IBC unveiled the winners of the prestigious IBC2026 Innovation Awards at an event held at the RAI Amsterdam on Sunday 13 September.

During the event, previously announced recipients of IBC2026’s International Honor for Excellence, Best Technical Paper and IBC Accelerator Project of the Year 2025 were also presented with their awards

The Innovation Awards celebrate collaborative, real-world breakthroughs across four categories – Content Creation, Content Distribution, Content Everywhere and Social Impact.

The awards recognize projects bringing organizations and technology partners together to address some of the media industry’s most significant challenges, with this year’s winners spanning open-source media workflows, live news distribution, the convergence of broadcast and broadband, and AI-powered accessibility.

“Our 2026 IBC Innovation Awards winners share a common thread in breaking down previously insurmountable geographical, language, and organizational barriers to open media workflows,” said Fergal Ringrose, Chair of the Innovation Awards Jury. “Each winner realizes a transformational environment for collaborative, cloud-native, software-first digital ecosystems.”

The 2026 IBC Innovation Awards winners across the four categories were:

Content Creation. Media eXchange Layer (MXL) – An open-source initiative established by the European Broadcasting Union in collaboration with the North American Broadcasters Association, hosted by the Linux Foundation and deployed by CBC/Radio-Canada. The project involved contribution from a wide range of industry partners.

Content Distribution. Capacity that follows the live news story – Reuters replaced fixed-capacity infrastructure with a Global Shared Memory ecosystem powered by TVU Networks' MediaMesh, enabling event-driven, API-orchestrated news distribution, including partner integrations: InSync, Kinetiq, Sony, Elecard and TAG Video Systems.

Content Everywhere. Implementation of DTV+ in Brazil – Through DTV+, Globo has combined the reach of free-to-air television with the personalization and measurability of digital media. By integrating broadcast and broadband, it reconnects mass audiences with digital capabilities. The project involved collaboration across government, broadcasters and industry.

Social Impact. Closing the sign language gap – G&L Systemhaus brought together AI company Signapse, software company Norsk/id3as and CDN provider Akamai to build a broadcast-grade, AI-powered sign language solution for live and on-demand streaming.

Additional awards previously announced and presented at the event included:

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