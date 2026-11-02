NAB Opens Nominations for 2027 Technology Awards

Award winners will be acknowledged at NAB Show in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON—Nominations have opened for the 2027 NAB Technology Awards, which recognize outstanding contributions to broadcast engineering, digital leadership and technological innovation.

Honorees will be recognized at next year’s NAB Show, set for April 4-7, 2027, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The NAB Digital Leadership Award honors an individual at a station, group or network for demonstrating exceptional leadership in driving a broadcast business's digital success through the adoption and application of new and emerging technologies, NAB said.

The Engineering Achievement Awards recognize individuals in radio and television categories whose exceptional accomplishments have made a lasting contribution to the broadcast industry.

And the Technology Innovation Award recognizes an organization for groundbreaking research and development in communications technology. Eligible technologies must demonstrate significant technical merit, be exhibited at NAB Show and remain precommercial as of consideration, NAB said.

“Innovation in broadcasting is driven by people who see what’s possible and turn ideas into solutions,” John Clark, chief innovation officer and senior vice president of emerging technology at the National Association of Broadcasters, said. “With the NAB Technology Awards, we recognize the engineers, digital leaders and innovators whose work advances our industry and helps shape what comes next.”

Nomination deadlines for the 2027 awards are as follows:

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Jan. 19, 2027: Digital Leadership Award and Engineering Achievement Awards

Digital Leadership Award and Engineering Achievement Awards March 1, 2027: Technology Innovation Award

For nomination forms, award criteria and other information, visit the NAB website.