Take Part in Our IP for Broadcast Survey!

TVTech and its sister brand TVBEurope and Caretta Research have joined forces to launch an industry-wide survey looking at where the broadcast industry is on the road to IP.

The survey aims to discover how broadcasters and vendors are transitioning to real-world deployments, and understand more about the extent to which operations are transitioning towards IP-based and software-defined infrastructure and live production.

It is open to vendors and broadcasters, with the results due to be published in the run-up to IBC.

“After a long period where the industry’s primary focus was investing in streaming, our market data clearly shows that broadcasters are now doubling down on live production. We are seeing a significant wave of investment in live infrastructure, particularly in IP and software-defined solutions,” said Caretta Research CEO Robert Ambrose.



“As IP technologies like ST-2110 firmly enter the mainstream, we’ve partnered with TVBEurope and TV Tech on this survey to reveal exactly how this shift is translating into real-world deployments across broadcast, production and service companies of all shapes and sizes.”

You can take part in the survey here.