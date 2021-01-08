Vislink Introduces IP Link 3.0

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink has launched its IP Link 3.0 , a new ATSC 3.0 studio-transmitter link (STL) system.

“The ATSC 3.0 advanced visual standard allows audiences to enjoy a media-rich TV broadcast system with game-changing video and audio quality improvements, as well as a pathway for exciting features like interactivity and participation, which gives children the ability to enjoy interactive games and adventures along with their favorite shows,” said Sean Van, product manager, Live Production, at Vislink.

“Vislink is enabling broadcasters to transition to the new ATSC 3.0 standard with our new IP Link 3.0 RF transmission system. The IP Link 3.0 allows broadcasters to easily upgrade to ATSC 3.0 and carry the higher quality IP video data out from the studio to transmitter sites over RF links,” he said.

Vislink’s IP data-over-RF system provides a low-cost infrastructure deployment that delivers data access to transmitter locations that frequently are remote or hard-to-reach. The IP Link 3.0’s use of high order modulations and strong forward error correction (FEC) ensures stations can be confident of a robust RF link that requires minimal bandwidth allocations.

Vislink’s IP Link 3.0 coupled with ATSC 3.0 offers a variety of benefits and solutions. For instance, a public safety feature allows for the delivery of public alerts and mission-critical video and images to local and regional first responders during emergencies.

Additionally, a key benefit for remote education during the pandemic is the ability to deliver customized and targeted learning programs to rural and remote areas without access to the internet.