ViewZ to unveil broadcast monitoring solutions at NAB

At the 2012 NAB Show, ViewZ will unveil a full line of advanced reference display monitors.

The product line-up includes 5.6in and 7in viewfinder monitors and 9.7in portable production display, all enabled for AC or DC field operation. For post-production and broadcast applications, ViewZ offers reference monitors in 18.5in, 21.5in and 24in diagonal screen sizes, plus nine-channel multiviewers in 18.5in, 46in and 65in versions.

Every monitor in the line supports 3G with ultra-wide dynamic range and features 12-bit processed backlit LED illumination. Standard operator features include under-monitor reference data; waveform, vectorscope and component overlays; and accessible jog-dial menus to display a selectable range of color temperature and gamma settings.