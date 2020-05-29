TVU Networks Debuts Partyline for Virtual Communication

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced the launch of Partyline, a new feature that allows production crews operating from remote locations to achieve communication levels similar to that of a physical studio, according to TVU.

With Partyline, production personnel, talent and tools can collaborate remotely in real time with full HD video quality and synchronized audio and video. The new feature is an integrated part of TVU Producer, TVU’s scalable cloud-based system for broadcast quality production; it is also expected to be incorporated within the TVU ecosystem for use with other TVU gear.

Partyline’s virtual environment is achieved with a Real-Time Interactive Layer (RTIL). TVU’s Inverse StatMux Plus technology delivers quality and stability, and RTIL adds a layer of real-time interaction.

All participants are granted access to a Partyline through a shared URL, which allows them to watch all program feeds live and interact, discuss, control and participate in the production simultaneously.

“The global COVID pandemic has shifted the dynamic of TV production collaboration, requiring talent and technical staff to produce programming from their living rooms,” explains TVU Networks’ CEO Paul Shen. “Professional broadcasters require the ability to interact in real-time while producing programs in fully synchronized and broadcast quality audio and video. When achieved, that’s what we’re calling social production. It should be as close to in-person communication and interaction as possible. Producers shouldn’t have to settle for something that makes creating their important work more cumbersome.”