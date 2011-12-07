TMD supports BXF for transparent system integration

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) has announced its support for Broadcast eXchange Format (BXF), SMPTE standard 2021. BXF is a standard for interconnection between traffic and automation systems. The functionality has already been demonstrated with content and metadata interchange between TMD Mediaflex and Pixel Power Channel Master and Gallium automation.

TMD has implemented BXF within its Mediaflex Publish module. This module provides the link between the Mediaflex asset management and the other applications which need to access the content, including channel management, broadcast automation, IPTV, VoD, DVD authoring and online content distribution networks. The use of BXF allows it to function as a service adaptor in a service-oriented architecture, simplifying integration in advanced and complex systems.