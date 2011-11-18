Teradek launches cellular bonding solution for ENG

Teradek has introduced Bond. The ultra-compact cellular bonding solution with seamless Cube integration is a cellular bonding solution for mobile content transmission and live reporting from the field. Bond enables freelance and professional broadcasters to transmit live content over up to five 3G or 4G cellular modems from a device that is far smaller and more affordable than any existing cellular bonding solutions.

Bond is a camera-top cellular bonding solution that fits in the palm of your hand. The device supports up to five 3G or 4G modems simultaneously from multiple carriers worldwide and is designed to seamlessly integrate with Teradek’s award-winning Cube video encoder. This combination incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as low-power hardware H.264 HD video compression, advanced streaming options like RTMP and MPEG-TS, and Teradek’s Adaptive Internet Streaming (AI Streaming) technology, which dynamically adjusts bit rate and buffering in real time to handle volatile network conditions.

To manage Bond’s multiple data streams, Teradek has developed Sputnik, a free proprietary de-bonding software solution that runs on any Linux server or is hosted in the cloud to reassemble data into a single RTMP or MPEG-TS stream. This allows users to transmit video to any broadcast decoder, including Teradek's SDI Cube decoder, or straight to the web via many popular CDNs.