Teracom rolls out digital terrestrial transmission with Thomson
Thomson Video Networks (TVN) will supply Swedish network operator Teracom with headend technology for the country’s deployment of DVB-T2 scheduled for late 2012. TVN has will supply its ViBE EM3000 and ViBE EM2000 encoders, NetProcessor 9030 multiplexers and XMS management system. The solutions will enable Teracom to provide HD services over its network.
