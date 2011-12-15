NOA Audio Solutions helps Mexico's CDI preserve cultural heritage

Mexico's National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples (CDI) has purchased two audio-visual media digitization systems from NOA Audio Solutions (www.noa-audio.com) for CDI's Mediateka project, which aims to preserve the complete cultural heritage of Mexico's indigenous peoples in a national archive.

One of the systems is a mobile ingest and digitization system that will travel around Mexico capturing and converting audio sources into WAV and MP3 files. Those files will then be transferred to the second system being installed at CDI's headquarters in Mexico City, where they will be checked, have metadata extracted and be stored for integration into CDI's workflow.

The mobile system includes a NOA Record ingest system, a job/DB Control Center, a MediaButler tool to produce different formats on the fly, a NOA service console and a DBScripter script interpreter, all of which integrate with CDI's existing Aleph metadatabase and DVS SpycerBox. NOA also provided CDI with a free Studer A810 professional tape recorder to support the project.

The job/DB Control Center allows users to feed metadata information toward the Aleph system in Mexico City without requiring remote access. Also, job/DB provides CDI with track-based copies from carriers for production in various formats as well as a single BWF file at 96kHz and 24 bits.

The stationary system at CDI headquarters includes a UniPort general ingestion processor that transfers external media and metadata files, matches them up, scans them and then moves them to storage along with NOA's Algorithmic Scanning quality trace. In addition, a second MediaButler tool retranscodes files from linear format to many other formats. Final files will go into a central repository for storage.

System integrator Artec IT Solutions worked with NOA and CDI to create the traveling system, along with CDI's central archive repository.