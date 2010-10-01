New Products

Digital Rapids

Stream 3.4

Upgraded software features enhancements for encoding and decoding JPEG 2000-formatted files, including support in the YUV color space and decoding of JPEG 2000 sources with separated luminance and chrominance; enhances MPEG-2 and H.264 encoding quality, performance and technical configurability; handles irregularities or disruptions in incoming digital or analog source signals, and an incoming SDI signal can be switched between HD and SD sources without interrupting in-progress encoding and streaming; provides the ability to insert frame packing arrangement SEI messages during H.264 encoding for frame-compatible stereoscopic 3-D applications; available in two versions: Stream LE and advanced Stream FE with expanded workflow automation, integration capabilities and format support.

905-946-9666

www.digital-rapids.com

Dalet

Dalet Brio

IT-based input and output video platform records media in a range of formats and resolutions, performs necessary conversions, stores it either locally or on a central SAN and then plays it out in a range of formats and resolutions; flexible software codecs allow a transparent mix of HD and SD video in multiple formats, with built-in processes for up/downconversion; local and centralized storage can be configured to suite a range of requirements, and built-in channel branding and graphic tools are also included; scales up to manage many simultaneous feeds and playout channels.

212-269-6700;www.dalet.com

Linear Acoustic

AERO.file

Ingest loudness manager brings multipass scaling, loudness range control and UPMAX-II upmixing and downmixing to file-based workflows with the need for external hardware devices; uses RadiantGrid transwrapping functionality to pass through video streams of any type while separately performing audio functions via AERO.qc software to guarantee that the loudness target can be met independent of other processing choices and preserve the quality of the original content; options include Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding and encoding, as well as a number of codecs for other audio formats.

717-735-3611

www.linearacoustic.com

MultiDyne

HD-1520/1540/3200/3400

Multirate HD-SDI fiber-optic transport links offer 1.5Gb/s or 3Gb/s fiber-optic transport over a single-mode fiber, with multirate HD transport up to 1080p HD-SDI; provide active HD loop-through, equalized inputs and reclocked dual outputs; HD-1520 offers 1.5Gb/s HD video (720p and 1080i) and two-channel, two-way data (RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485); HD-1540 has 1.5Gb/s HD video (720p and 1080i) and four-channel, line-level audio; HD-3200 provides 3Gb/s HD video (720p, 1080i and 1080p) and two-channel, two-way data (RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485); HD-3400 offers 3Gb/s HD video (720p, 1080i and 1080p) and four-channel, line-level audio.

800-488-8378;www.multidyne.com

Avid

AirSpeed Multi Stream 1.6

Ingest and playout server allows broadcasters to record feeds, store files temporarily, and play back news and other content to air; enables a fast, lower-cost, end-to-end SD/HD production workflow for users who do not have Interplay Production by enabling file transfer directly to Avid editing systems connected to an ISIS shared-storage or local storage system; editor can pull files from the server and store them in a project or bin in the storage device; features up/down/crossconversion, back-to-back SD or HD playout, and remote console access control.

650-731-6300;www.avid.com

Wohler Technologies

Presto

Multiview source selector makes 16 A/V channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED push buttons; features 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays an SDI stream from any source; users can press the button displaying the appropriate stream to switch channels to an output for routing or monitoring on a larger device; supports universal inputs, including all SDI formats.

510-870-0810;www.wohler.com

Clear-Com

Eclipse

Upgraded digital matrix intercom system includes enhanced Eclipse Configuration Software with new features that automate the setup of intercom communications and allow the system to auto-detect matrices and networks, load or change pre-established configurations, and auto-default to a factory setting; software includes assisted on-screen help that provides troubleshooting; features an LMC-64 audio monitoring card that enables Clear-Vu on Production Maestro Pro, an add-on module for Eclipse, to display visual levels onscreen by using up to 64 real-time graphical meters.

510-337-6600;www.clearcom.com

Anton/Bauer

DIONIC HCX

Battery solution features a 120W/h capacity, built-in motion-detection sensor and a deep sleep capability, which increases battery life by mitigating Li-Ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use; can withstand high instantaneous current draws and weighs 2.4lbs; offers an enhanced LCD RealTime fuel gauge that shows up to nine hours of run time when used under low-power load conditions.

800-422-3473;www.antonbauer.com

Pixelmetrix DVStation-Mini TSP Lite

Compact, rugged transport stream monitoring solution is self-contained with no need for extra hardware; supports H.264 SD and HD, on-air content validation, DVB/ATSC/ISDB/DC-II compliance tests, and customizable SI tables.

866-749-3587;www.pixelmetrix.com

Triveni Digital

StreamScope MT-40 4.6

Audio monitoring software allows users to monitor audio loudness according to ITU-R recommendation BS.1770 and meets the requirements of the CALM Act; measures individual audio channel loudness, provides dialnorm loudness monitoring and error reporting, and plots short- and long-term loudness values on a single screen; enhancements include analysis as per the DVB-C and DVB-T standards, MDI analysis on a generic GigE input, improved support for ISDB streams, and a slider for control over the size of video thumbnails.

609-716-3500;www.trivenidigital.com

Bittree

Micro-Video Patchbay

Patching product supports 3Gb/s and 3-D productions, SD/HD-SDI, AES and high-resolution computer graphics; features a rear lacing bar and industry-standard DIN 1.0/2,3 rear terminators; jacks conform to SMPTE 292M/424 standards and are isolated from the front panel with a captive front-mounting screw for easy maintenance; available with a 2 × 48 format in either a 1RU or 1.5RU size and in four configurations: dual self-normalizing terminated jacks (2MVTHD), dual self-normalizing nonterminated jacks (2MVNHD), dual non-normalizing terminated jacks (1MVTHD) or dual non-normalizing nonterminated jacks (1MVNHD).

800-500-8142;www.bittree.com

Haivision Network Video

Torpedo

Family of DVB-to-IP gateways supports SD and HD satellite (DVB-S and DVB-S2) and terrestrial (DVB-T) signals; can be used as a stand-alone appliance supporting multiple channels or as part of the Furnace end-to-end IP video system; used with VF Transit technology, Furnace can transrate the original streams into many streams of varying bandwidths for consumption throughout the enterprise to serve clients on any platform.

877-224-5445;www.haivision.com

DELTACAST

DELTA-dvi-e 10

Single-channel DVI OEM card can ingest a dual-link DVI, DVI-A, DVI-D, HDMI or analog component video source to a PC or server through one four-lane PCIe slot; supplied with VideoMasterHD OEM software SDK and integration support; enhanced with E-EDID handling, automatic input format detection, 256MB onboard frame store memory and one-half size PCIe card form factor.

702-275-6253;www.deltacast.tv

Atlona Technologies

AT-HD577

High-quality HDMI 1.3 audio de-embedder offers 2 × 1 HDMI switching for applications requiring easy access to multiple HDMI sources, as well as high-bit-rate HDMI 1.3 data that can scale down the color depth; features high-quality 7.1-channel analog audio outputs and stereo S/PDIF in both Toslink and RCA connectors, as well as embedded 3-D support capabilities.

877-536-3976;www.atlona.com

Eyeheight

KARMAudio

Automatic loudness hardware solution allows real-time, unattended adaptive loudness and true-peak correction; based on a geNETics processor and integrates with full range of geNETics products; continually monitors the amplitude of incoming audio and makes gradual adjustments to ensure that the overall content complies with a predefined target loudness; adjustments occur uniformly across all channels to ensure that relative image positions are unaffected; performs true-peak estimation and correction at eight times real-time oversampling frequency.

623-328-5800;www.eyeheight.com

Singular Software

DualEyes

Stand-alone application for dual-system audio automatically syncs video clips to an audio recording; enables users to record audio on a separate recorder while recording video, and DualEyes syncs and cuts up the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration; keeps all original media files intact while creating new media files.

www.singularsoftware.com

Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Server 2

High-performance video engine unifies delivery of live and on-demand H.264 video or AAC/MP3 audio streams to multiple clients and devices; on-the-fly DRM encryption feature dynamically applies PlayReady and Apple AES-128 protection to any live or on-demand H.264 stream, enabling simultaneous delivery of premium content to both Silverlight 4 smooth streaming players, Apple iPhone/iPads and other HLS-compatible devices; other new capabilities include automated multicast push capability to ease provisioning of streams for delivery over multicast-capable networks, and live WebM streaming using VP8-encoded video with HTML5 video tag playback in Firefox 4.0 Beta, Opera 10.6+ and other compatible browsers.

888-778-7997;www.wowzamedia.com

Compix

NewsScroll 4.0

Software allows users to add multiple crawls, logos and more with a single channel; enables simultaneous display of two independent crawls, which can be updated manually or automatically from RSS feeds; supports two static or animated logos, a real-time, customizable clock, a data box that can be updated through text, Web and XML files, an interchangeable ratings logo and an instant text-update field for last-minute additions; includes a cut mode that enables users to insert full- or partial-screen graphics behind other crawls, logos and text elements; includes new GPI and auto-start functions.

949-585-0055;www.compix.tv

Tightrope Media Systems 8440HD/8440SD

ZEPLAY

Eight-channel server with four inputs and outputs active at all times is available in SD and HD versions; HD system includes support for resolutions up to 1080i and all international frame rates; features 160 total hours of HD recording time (40 hours per channel), independent control of every output channel, a built-in multiviewer, frame-blended slow motion and a dedicated replay controller; includes redundant power, and RAID protection for both video and system drives.

866-866-4118;www.tms.com

MAXON Computer Release 12

CINEMA 4D

Updated professional 3-D software application features a comprehensive, easy-to-use rigid body dynamics system based on the Bullet engine, enhanced rendering features (linear workflows and color profiles, IES lights, true units of measurement, render queue and picture viewer), new character tools, new deformers and support for the Python language to create scripts, expressions and plug-ins.

805-376-3333;www.maxon.net

Noise Industries

FxFactory Pro 2.5

Visual effects platform features new filter and transition plug-ins including local contrast, vibrance, genie filter, accordion, origami, genie transition and page turn; new user interface in slideshow generator gives users increased flexibility in selecting and reordering image files and control to produce slideshows in Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Affects, as well as includes four new transition effects applied automatically between slides; available free to current FxFactory Pro 2 users.

415-401-7382;www.noiseindustries.com

OConnor

2065

OConnor_2065_1010

Fluid head for digital cameras features stepless, ultra-smoot pan and tilt fluid drag and sinusoidal counterbalance system that provides accurate balance at any point in the tilt range; equipped with dual scales, one on each side, and four handle rosettes for operation from either side of the head, as well as front or back handle mounting; one-touch platform release lever enables one finger or hand action to undo the safety catch and open the lever; weighs 22.9lbs and has a payload of zero to 71lbs.

818-847-8666;www.ocon.com

Orad

Maestro Suite 6

Orad_Maestro_1010

Updated enterprise graphics solution features extensive control of graphics' behavior, redesigned plug-ins, a new user interface for its modules and sync, a stand-alone tool that allows the movement of content from different databases as well as the import/export of content to files; supports multiple tracks that can be triggered by different events; can directly play pages created with Morpho 3D; enables the creation of scripts and macros.

201-332-3900;www.orad.tv

Boris FX Color Grade Unit

Boris Continuum 3-Way

Continuum plug-in brings professional-level color grading tools to desktop editing and compositing systems; features primary color and luma controls, built-in power window matte and masking system with motion tracking, inside/outside color grading, built-in HSL keyer, exposure parameter and built-in compare mode; supports Apple Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Express, Apple Motion, Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro.

888-772-6747;www.borisfx.com

Radiall

R2CT

Connection kit provides a waterproof, sealed connection for fiber-to-the-antenna, remote radio head equipment and outdoor applications where a protected interface is needed; designed for optical systems using SFP transceivers and duplex LC-terminated fiber-optic cable; kit can be assembled over existing cables and can be reused, allowing cables and transceivers to be changed in the field including front-panel swapping of transceivers; sealing levels are IP65, with IP67 optionally available, with a durability of 100 mating cycles minimum and a temperature range of -40 degrees to 85 degrees Celsius; uses a receptacle attached to the equipment panel and a plug assembly over the cable.

480-682-9400;www.radiall.com

Softel

Dashboard

Solution designed to manage the configuration and monitoring of an entire subtitle transcoding and transmission operation; provides a central, unifying point from which to administer multichannel, multilanguage subtitling and captioning; allows operators to administer multiple Swift TX units and configure subtitle processors, monitor subtitle streams and oversee a subtitle archive system that allows broadcasters to manage their subtitle assets throughout their lifecycle; aggregates subtitle monitoring information from across the broadcast infrastructure and presents it clearly, diagnosing and highlighting any issues within the chain.

203-354-4602;www.softelgroup.com

SSL

C100 HDS V3

SolidStateLogic_C100 HDS_0310 on :I drive

Upgraded broadcast console introduces support for new low-cost I/O and expanded remote GPIO options; extends remote-control capability with Pro-Bel protocol compatibility and full implementation of Ross OverDrive and Sony ELC production automation systems; brings SSL's Dialog Automix option, which transparently manages the riding of faders in a live, multimicrophone production, eliminates missed upcuts and maintains a smooth, balanced level of background ambience; adds automatic stereo to surround 5.1 upmix option; production tools include program output delay, enhanced snapshot editing, expanded free control assignments, fader to zero decibels and new maintenance tools.

213-249-9229;www.solid-state-logic.com

TV One

LM-1750HD

TVOne_lm1750hd_1010

High-performance, multiformat 17in LCD monitor features inputs for SDI (SD or HD) with an active output, HDMI, analog RGBHV, YUV or YPbPr component video and two-times composite video, with a YC input available that can be used in lieu of one of the composite inputs; supports and automatically detects NTSC and PAL TV standards; provides five stereo inputs and dual internal speakers driven by a 3W amp for stereo audio monitoring; front-panel tally LEDs can be activated externally via the DB9 connector; a sync-delay mode allows viewing of the vertical and horizontal sync and vertical blanking intervals, and a blue-only mode facilitates accurate monitor setup when viewing color bars; includes standard VESA mount on the rear panel and a rack-mount kit that can tilt up and down.

800-721-4044;www.tvone.com

Universal Electronics

Dolphin

UniversalElectronics_Dolphin_1010

Advanced interface control enables 3D navigation by incorporating Freespace motion-detection technology by Hillcrest Labs; adds a new dimension to traditional up/down/left/right controls by translating all hand movements into on-screen cursor movements; provides subscribers ability to navigate multiple screens and functions of IP-based applications by manipulating the on-screen cursor with routine hand and wrist movements; includes intelligence that will enable future versions to recognize user patterns for further personalization and interactivity.

714-820-1000;www.uei.com

+31 53 488 8000;www.uei.com

Vaddio

ControlVIEW XHD

Vaddio_ControlVIEWXHD_1010

Automated robotic PTZ camera controller with HD, RGBHV and SD video switching, video transitions and camera preset trigger functionality; can control up to six PTZ cameras (or other video sources) and assign up to 72 total preset positions; 6 × 1 switcher accepts analog, SD, HD and RGBHV on all inputs and up/downscales these signals to dual program outputs at an SD, HD or RGBHV resolution.

800-572-2011;www.vaddio.com