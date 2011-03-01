New media, streaming products, multimedia/Internet

MULTIFORMAT LIVE/ON-DEMAND ENCODER

Digital Rapids StreamZHD 3.5

Updated software extends output, automation and workflow integration capabilities; provides quality, flexibility, format support, efficiency and automation for transforming media for applications from post production to multiplatform live and on-demand distribution.

905-946-9666;www.digital-rapids.com

Booth: SL6010

CONTENT REPURPOSING AND DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Grass Valley MediaFUSE FX

Enables a “create once, publish everywhere” workflow for repurposing file-based or live content for Web and mobile distribution; automates the process of encoding, editing and uploading, and makes it possible to add rich metadata throughout the process; enables reporting/posting complete stories for online and mobile consumption, letting viewers choose between a quick overview or a full in-depth viewing experience.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

Booth: SL106

STREAMING DEVICE

ViewCast Niagara 4100

Stream HD content to broadband and mobile networks, including live adaptive streaming to Apple iPhones and iPads; ingests SD- or HD-SDI video, and accommodates a variety of audio types, including embedded SDI, AES/EBU, and balanced and unbalanced stereo; simultaneously streams multiple resolutions at multiple data rates in multiple streaming formats, including MPEG-4, Adobe Flash H.264, Windows Media (Silverlight compatible) and Apple iPhone.

800-540-4119;www.viewcast.com

Booth: SL5010

IP VIDEO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Haivision Furnace 6.0

Designed for efficient and affordable distribution, capture and rebroadcast of HD video; recently upgraded to revision 1.5; now supports constant bit rate encoding to assure transport and systemwide compatibilities and, optionally, real-time metadata capabilities; provides H.264 encoding at up to 1080p60 with the lowest available end-to-end latencies.

877-224-5445;www.haivision.com

Booth: SL9112

VIDEO-OVER-IP CONTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Streambox Live Pro

Takes advantage of uncapped bandwidth, full D1 resolution and AAC; uses more available bandwidth on emerging 4G cellular networks to send professional quality video; enables broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad hoc broadcasting content supplied by a variety of contributors, including video journalists and stringers.

206-956-0544;www.streambox.com

Booth: SU1702

NETWORKING AND COMPRESSION

Harris Selenio

Integrated media convergence platform combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, compression and IP networking features within a single 3RU platform; hosts up to 28 channels of high-density baseband video processing; supports both MPEG-2 and H.264 compression standards for SD, HD, mobile and 3Gb/s, as well as advanced audio capabilities, including 5.1 and loudness control.

800-231-9673www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

MEDIA SERVER

Wegener iPump 6400

Accesses data files via LAN connection; accesses VOD; creates multiple SD and HD channels; supports satellite and Internet file delivery; time-shifts programming; regionalizes program insertions; streams video to desktops or television monitors; supports seamless movement between live and file-based content distribution, as well as satellite and terrestrial distribution paths.

770-814-4000;www.wegener.com

Booth: SU4902