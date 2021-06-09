NBC Olympics Selects RTS Broadcast Intercom Systems

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics has chosen RTS to supply broadcast intercom systems and support for the production of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, July 23-Aug. 8, John Pastore, director of broadcast communications at NBC Sports Group and Denis Castanet director of global product management at RTS said in a joint announcement today.

“RTS has been NBC Olympics’ broadcast intercom partner of choice for over 25 years,” said Castanet. “We’re proud to continue playing a key role in their coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. We are equally honored to have supported the NBC Olympics production team on their transition from analog to IP, which has enabled all their local and global locations to act as a single virtual location, thanks to our unique RTS trunking solutions.

“The installation for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will be full IP, comprising over 600 ports and leveraging two singular and superior RTS technologies: Omneo high-quality audio for local communication and RVON for international comms.”

Pastore praised RTS for continuing “to innovate and adapt to meet the high technical demands of large-scale production,” such as the Olympics.