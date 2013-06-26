Harmonic enhances ProStream 9100 stream processor

Harmonic has announced linear ad splicing capabilities for its ProStream 9100 real-time stream processor. The new functionality enables service providers and broadcasters to frame-accurately insert targeted local and regional advertisements into broadcast programming delivered via MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC SD/HD transport streams.

ProStream 9100 is designed for local broadcast, digital turnaround and cable delivery applications. Leveraging ProStream's multicore processing technology, the new linear ad splicing capability fully conforms to the SCTE 35 protocol and ensures seamless insertion of up to 2Gb worth of combined advertising and network content. By eliminating the need for separate digital splicing systems within the content delivery network, ProStream 9100 reduces a broadcaster's operating expenses while simultaneously opening up additional revenue streams. The new splicing feature also eliminates the need to decode a trasnport stream for insertion into regional advertising, simplifying a broadcaster's workflow while maintaining the highest possible video quality.

In addition to linear ad splicing, ProStream 9100 supports 2Gb of data throughput and up to 500 simultaneous multiplexing/scrambling services. When paired with Harmonic's ACE transcoding technology, ProStream 9100 with ACE can support 20 HD or 60 SD broadcast transcoding services, 20 HD/SD multiscreen inputs with 80 multiscreen output profiles, and integrated any-to-any audio transcoding with audio leveling capabilities in a single rack unit.