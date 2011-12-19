Germany goes teleshopping with Harmonic

Harmonic has announced that Germany's HSE24 (Home Shopping Europe GmbH), a specialist in teleshopping, has migrated its multiple home shopping networks onto a Harmonic production storage and playout platform. A Harmonic Spectrum media server system provides continuous playout for the four broadcast channels within the HSE24 network, while a MediaGrid active storage system serves as post-production storage for recorded on-air content. MediaGrid also supports an edit-in-place workflow in post-production.

Over its 16-year history, HSE24 has served 7.5 million shoppers. Today the network's channels are available to 40 million households — 36 million in Germany, three million in Austria, and one million in Switzerland. The company's Spectrum server system handles playout for the network's main channel, HSE24, as well as its digital special interest channels, HSE24 TREND and HSE24 EXTRA, and for a newly launched channel, HSE24 Italy. The Harmonic server system operates in conjunction with AVECO automation, which allows users to control the server from anywhere on the network.