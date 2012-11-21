DK-Technologies expands DK audio meter family

DK-Technologies has added the brand new DK4 meter to its award-winning DK meter family. Like DK3, DK4 offers de-embedding of SDI 3G input channels. Additionally, DK4 includes three AES as well as two analog inputs.

Building on the DK meter toolbox, DK4 adds FFT spectrum analysis, screen grabber and the classic MSD meter landscape view as standard features. These features are all optionally available for the other meters in the DK METER range.

To coincide with the launch of the DK4, DK-Technologies has also introduced an integrated set-up wizard. With this quick set-up guide, engineers can get to grips with DK’s powerful metering technology in a matter of minutes, thus giving them a head start with any meter in the DK range.

In common with the other meters in DK-Technologies range, the DK4 is compliant with all known loudness recommendations including; EBU R128, BCAP, ATSC A/85, ARIB, ABC, AGCOM 219 & ITU BS1770-2. Alongside StarFish, Vectorscope and Moving Coil Emulations, new software features also include “Eye Width” Instant SDI signal quality read out.