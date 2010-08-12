Broadcast Pix to introduce 50Hz version of Granite HD production system at IBC2010

Broadcast Pix will unveil a 50Hz version of its new native HD 1080p-ready live video production system Granite at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

Granite combines a new HD switcher with a new HD server running the company’s Fluent workflow software, which enables users to create compelling live HD video at an affordable price point.

The Granite switcher provides simultaneous multidefinition SDI I/O for 1080i/50, 720p/50 and 576i/50 sources and is upgradable to 1080p. The companion Granite server completes the video production system by running Fluent workflow software, which provides up to 120 hours of clip store, animation stores, a graphics system with a new Harris CG, a multiview that displays video and file sources, watch folders that streamline file import from editing systems and macros for file-based effects.

See Broadcast Pix at IBC Stand 7.C21.