Avid Adds New Content Management Features to MediaCentral

Avid has announced several new features to its MediaCentral media production platform.

New features include Blueprint Builder in Avid’s newsroom-planning, content-sharing and project-tracking tool MediaCentral | Collaborate . The new feature allows newsroom teams to tailor their planning and approval workflows with the specific attributes they require for their productions— allowing them to share and track content faster, saving time and money, the company said.

Also new is a Collections app that speeds up workflows between apps on the MediaCentral platform, enabling users to gather content for their stories more quickly. Working like a clipboard, the app makes it simple for users to collect material, saving time and speeding up the creative process.



Send To Playback capabilities now allow users to transfer incomplete feeds to FastServe | Playout servers, replacing the need for teams to edit a feed into a timeline before transferring. This enables newsroom teams to get their content to air faster.

The Rundown app inside MediaCentral | Cloud UX has been updated to provide more detailed timing information so journalists can work within the web-based Cloud UX with both video and text without needing to switch apps.



Avid has also added more granularity to user-rights management within MediaCentral | Acquire so that production teams controlling multiple ingest and playout devices can now grant users specific permissions to record or view content. In addition, custom metadata—including mandatory metadata—can be added at the ingest stage, helping to improve the discoverability of clips, cutting search time and speeding up getting stories to air or online, the company said.

“Broadcasters tell us they’re under pressure to deliver compelling content fast, and so are looking for reliable time-saving production features,” said Avid VP of Product Management for Video & Media Solutions, Dave Colantuoni. “These ongoing updates to our MediaCentral platform are designed to help production teams unlock creativity and operational efficiency, enabling our media enterprise customers to provide better content for their viewers quicker than ever.

“MediaCentral 2023.12 builds on the heritage of the media industry’s most deployed Production Asset Management solution to deliver even more efficient workflows. Teams can work more closely together to plan, track and share content to deliver to multiple platforms—with the confidence their valuable media and metadata remains safe through enhanced security.”