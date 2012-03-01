Autocue to launch new video server firmware at NAB 2012

NAB 2012 will see the global launch of new firmware for Autocue’s range of multiformat SD/HD ingest, storage and playout video servers. This release provides additional support for Avid and Apple editing workflows, with new OP-Atom and ProRes formats and improved handling of QuickTime, DNxHD and XDCAM content.

The new firmware also provides scheduled playout of clip sequences, with both local and remote access to playlists. Improved time code handling allows the server’s time to be synchronised to house time code via LTC and for recordings to be triggered from embedded VITC.

Support for 608 and 708 closed captions has been added and transcoding now can be triggered on demand from a pre-defined list of encode profiles. Finally, a new XML-based remote protocol allows the server to be controlled by a third-party application.