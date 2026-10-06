Sinclair, New Media to Launch Subscription Digital News Platform

BALTIMORE—Sinclair and New Media will launch The National Press, a new subscription digital news brand delivering reports from 1,200 Sinclair local journalists in over 60 content centers across the country to a national audience.

The National Press will launch on Substack with free and paid subscription tiers. It will also distribute programming via YouTube, podcast networks and social platforms.

The new service will draw on the expertise of Sinclair journalists who know their communities, people and institutions, the station group said. The partnership with New Media, a digital media company founded by former journalists and producers at The Free Press, will bring local stories to a broader audience, connect what’s happening and add context, it said.

“Our journalists cover the communities where national stories begin,” said Scott Livingston, senior vice president of news at Sinclair. “They know the people, the institutions and the history behind these stories. The National Press will give that reporting national reach without losing the local knowledge that makes it valuable.”

Led by award-winning journalist and broadcaster Lyndsay Keith, The National Press will debut three original programs:

“The National Press”: A daily morning program hosted by Keith that goes directly to Sinclair reporters covering the stories shaping the day.

“The National Story”: A weekly deep dive that follows one consequential story beyond the headline.

“The National Debate”: A weekly conversation centered on informed, good-faith disagreement.

The National Press is designed for inboxes, phones, podcasts, video and the web. Subscribers will also receive a daily briefing of the most important local stories shaping America, delivered directly to their inbox every morning.

More information is available on The National Press Substack.