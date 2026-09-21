Sinclair Expands The National News Desk

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair is expanding The National News Desk (TNND) by increasing news programming and adding additional news hours on various Sinclair stations around the country.

Beginning Sept. 21, a 5 p.m. edition of The National News Desk, anchored by Taylor Murray, will be added to the programming schedules in Seattle, Nashville, Baltimore, Columbus, Mobile, Wilkes-Barre, Flint, Savannah, Charleston, New Bern, Reno and Chico.

Sinclair will also add daytime half-hour editions of The National News Desk, anchored by Jan Jeffcoat, with Live Desk anchor Mark Boyle and National Reporter Angela Brown, within the afternoon programming blocks of stations in Seattle, St. Louis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Grand Rapids, Oklahoma City, Birmingham, Mobile, Wilkes-Barre, Omaha, Flint, Chattanooga, Syracuse, Tri-Cities, Reno, Tallahassee, Eugene, Bakersfield, Corpus Christi and Gainesville.

“The expansion of The National News Desk gives us another opportunity to increase the amount of news programming we provide and serve viewers with timely reporting throughout the day,” said Scott Livingston, senior vice president of news at Sinclair. “By leveraging the strength of our content centers and journalists across the country, TNND amplifies the local journalism our stations deliver every day and gives audiences greater access to reporting that goes beyond the headlines and helps inform and enrich their communities.”

TNND provides viewers with real-time national news and regional stories, utilizing the resources and content from Sinclair stations around the country to deliver the most impactful news of the day.

Since its launch in 2021, The National News Desk has expanded rapidly, now airing on 90 stations across the country with morning, evening, late-night, weekend and now, afternoon and early evening newscasts.

The National News Desk also airs on TheNationalDesk.com , which is available to all viewers, free of charge with no subscription, log in or authentication required. The National News Desk is also available live and on demand on YouTube.