Edward F. O'Keefe Named President and CEO of The WNET Group

NEW YORK—The Board of Trustees of WNET have announced the appointment of Edward F. O'Keefe as the organization's next president and CEO.

O'Keefe succeeds Neal Shapiro, who becomes president emeritus and will retire at the end of the year after nearly two decades leading the nation's largest public media company.

O’Keefe will assume his role at WNET on September 21st. Most recently, O'Keefe served as president and CEO of the newly opened Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, where he led the successful launch of the $450 million institution honoring the nation's 26th President.

Before joining the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library as founding CEO, O'Keefe spent more than 20 years in broadcast and digital media leadership at ABC News, CNN, and NowThis.

During his journalism career, he earned numerous honors, including a Primetime Emmy Award for his work with Anthony Bourdain, two Webby Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and a George Foster Peabody Award as part of ABC News' coverage of the September 11 terrorist attacks. He is also the author of The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt: The Women in the Arena, published in 2024 by Simon & Schuster.

"Ed O'Keefe is the right leader for WNET due to his exceptional combination of nonprofit leadership, editorial excellence, digital innovation, and operational expertise," said James Attwood, chairman of the WNET Board of Trustees. “He is uniquely qualified to lead our organization at a pivotal moment for public media. Ed brings the vision, energy, and strategic leadership needed to build on WNET's extraordinary legacy while positioning the organization for the future."

“Returning to my roots to lead an institution as vital as WNET is a profound honor,” said O’Keefe. “Independent public media is uniquely insulated from the commercial pressures squeezing legacy media and streaming, giving us a rare opportunity to innovate and meet audiences wherever they are. Our mission is to tell the stories that need and deserve to be told. Neal Shapiro has built an extraordinary legacy, and I look forward to working closely with him for a smooth and successful transition.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A former entrepreneurship fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, O'Keefe graduated with honors from Georgetown University. A native of North Dakota, he lives in New York with his wife, their two children, and a Bernese Mountain dog.