CatchLight, Sony Launch Initiative to Help Local Newsrooms
Collaboration will provide access to reliable camera and video equipment, training, and technical support for CatchLight Local Visual Desk members
SAN FRANCISCO—The non-profit media organization CatchLight has announced a new equipment initiative with Sony Electronics (Sony) that will put powerful professional camera and video tools directly in the hands of local visual journalists.
The effort aims to help local newsrooms facing limited staffing and shrinking resources as they attempt to grapple with the growing demand for visual reporting.
Through the initiative, Sony will provide 24 professional Alpha camera and video kits to select CatchLight Local member newsrooms, including 16 CatchLight Local Fellows and Report for America Corps Members.
Each kit includes professional equipment, including full-frame cameras, telephoto zoom lenses, digital shotgun microphones, and external flash with wireless radio control.
“Access to high-quality camera equipment is one of the greatest barriers to entry for visual journalists who help us better understand the world around us,” said Elodie Mailliet, CEO of CatchLight. “This partnership with Sony helps close that gap by equipping visual journalists with the resources they need to document the people, issues, and events shaping their communities.”
In addition to equipment kits, Sony will also provide access to Sony Pro Support memberships, technical support representatives, and online training sessions that can be accessed through CatchLight’s learning library.
“Sony looks to collaborate with organizations with similar goals and CatchLight’s mission couldn’t be better aligned with our joint purpose to help empower emerging visual journalists,” said Theresa Alesso, president, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “By providing access to in-demand professional imaging technology, as well as industry connections and placements, we’re proud to help support an initiative that is elevating careers and enhancing storytelling while fulfilling a need in local newsrooms – for the benefit of all.”
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CatchLight seeks to establish the long-term sustainability of visual journalism by working with partner newsrooms and community-based visual journalists to provide information to the public. Annually, CatchLight provides three fellowships and field grants to develop long-form storytelling projects and engage audiences.
CatchLight is supported by a number of philanthropic funders and partners, including: Arnold Ventures, Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, Enlight Foundation, The John S and James L Knight Foundation, Kresge Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Press Forward, Report for America, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and their education partner PhotoWings.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.