CatchLight, Sony Launch Initiative to Help Local Newsrooms

A member of the press photographs a bystander walking through tear gas during a clash between federal immigration agents and protesters after agents crashed into a car near 34th Street and Park Avenue on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.

SAN FRANCISCO—The non-profit media organization CatchLight has announced a new equipment initiative with Sony Electronics (Sony) that will put powerful professional camera and video tools directly in the hands of local visual journalists.

The effort aims to help local newsrooms facing limited staffing and shrinking resources as they attempt to grapple with the growing demand for visual reporting.

Through the initiative, Sony will provide 24 professional Alpha camera and video kits to select CatchLight Local member newsrooms, including 16 CatchLight Local Fellows and Report for America Corps Members.

Each kit includes professional equipment, including full-frame cameras, telephoto zoom lenses, digital shotgun microphones, and external flash with wireless radio control.

“Access to high-quality camera equipment is one of the greatest barriers to entry for visual journalists who help us better understand the world around us,” said Elodie Mailliet, CEO of CatchLight. “This partnership with Sony helps close that gap by equipping visual journalists with the resources they need to document the people, issues, and events shaping their communities.”

In addition to equipment kits, Sony will also provide access to Sony Pro Support memberships, technical support representatives, and online training sessions that can be accessed through CatchLight’s learning library.

“Sony looks to collaborate with organizations with similar goals and CatchLight’s mission couldn’t be better aligned with our joint purpose to help empower emerging visual journalists,” said Theresa Alesso, president, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “By providing access to in-demand professional imaging technology, as well as industry connections and placements, we’re proud to help support an initiative that is elevating careers and enhancing storytelling while fulfilling a need in local newsrooms – for the benefit of all.”

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CatchLight seeks to establish the long-term sustainability of visual journalism by working with partner newsrooms and community-based visual journalists to provide information to the public. Annually, CatchLight provides three fellowships and field grants to develop long-form storytelling projects and engage audiences.

CatchLight is supported by a number of philanthropic funders and partners, including: Arnold Ventures, Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, Enlight Foundation, The John S and James L Knight Foundation, Kresge Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Press Forward, Report for America, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and their education partner PhotoWings.