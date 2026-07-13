Heidi Raphael to Head N.Y. State Broadcasters Association

ALBANY, N.Y.—The New York State Broadcasters Association has named Heidi Raphael its president and CEO.

Raphael, currently chief communications officer of radio and digital media company Beasley Media Group, will direct the NYBSA’s government relations and advocacy efforts in Albany and in Washington, D.C., the group said.

The Western New York native succeeds David Donovan, who is transitioning out of the group’s president and CEO role later this year after 15 years as its leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heidi Raphael as the next President and CEO of the New York State Broadcasters Association,” said NYSBA Chairman Chris Musial, the vice president and general manager of WBBZ-TV Buffalo. “Heidi brings an exceptional combination of leadership experience, industry knowledge and passion for broadcasting. We are confident she is the right leader to guide NYSBA into its next chapter while continuing the outstanding work David Donovan has led over the past decade and a half.”

Raphael joins the NYSBA after a 30-year career in broadcasting, communications, public affairs and industry advocacy. During her decade-long tenure at Beasley, she led the company’s communications strategy, strengthened its industry presence and supported its major corporate initiatives and strategic growth efforts, NYSBA said.

Prior to Beasley, Raphael was with privately held broadcaster Greater Media for more than 20 years, rising through the corporate ranks to become senior VP, corporate communications, the NYSBA said.