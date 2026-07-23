TiVo Ads, OpenGlass Launch Programmatic Access to the TV Homescreen

TiVo Ads has announced a new agreement with OpenGlass to make premium TV home screen advertising inventory programmatically available.

“At TiVo Ads, we believe the home screen is one of the most influential moments in the viewer journey,” said Craig Chinn, senior vice president of global advertising sales at TiVo Ads. “By partnering with OpenGlass, we are helping brands across different verticals connect with audiences earlier, with more impactful formats, incremental reach and greater ease of activation.”

Traditionally, the TV home screen has operated as a closed environment, making it difficult for buyers to access inventory at scale across multiple platforms. Through this partnership, TiVo Ads and OpenGlass are creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach consumers when they first turn on their TVs and decide what to watch.

The new offering gives brands programmatic access to TiVo’s home screen inventory across a U.S. footprint of millions of households, powered by TiVo’s pay TV operator partnerships and front-of-screen presence.

While home screen advertising has been most used by media and entertainment brands, the new solution expands access to advertisers across all verticals, including retail, automotive, finance, travel, telecommunications and consumer goods.

As a result, more brands are able to engage audiences in a high-attention environment that has traditionally been difficult to access programmatically. Additionally, advertisers can now leverage larger ad experiences covering up to 90% of the screen, rich video formats, and custom-branded end screens designed to drive stronger engagement and brand impact.

“Advertisers have seen the power of premium home screen environments to drive outcomes but have struggled to access them in a way that’s seamless and scalable,” said Jason Higgins, co-founder and CEO at OpenGlass. “Together with TiVo Ads, we are bringing greater openness, automation and flexibility to this valuable part of the TV experience.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors