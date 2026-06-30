FOR-A America Adds Two Execs to U.S. Sales Team

CYPRESS, Calif.—Video-production technology provider FOR-A America has expanded its U.S. sales organization, adding Fernando Cruz and Jaz Wray as regional sales managers.

Cruz and Wray bring experience in software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, AI-driven live production technology and IP workflows, as well as backgrounds in the pro AV, broadcast and live event markets, FOR-A said. They’ll report to Ernie Leon, FOR-A’s senior vice president and head of sales and strategic growth.

"Fernando and Jaz join FOR-A at a pivotal time as broadcasters, content creators, and AV professionals increasingly seek software-defined, IP-based, and AI-enabled solutions that can help them do more within constrained budgets,” FOR-A America President and Chief Operating Officer Satoshi Kanemura said. “They both bring extensive experience helping customers navigate technology transitions.”

Their appointments come as FOR-A expands its software-based solutions portfolio with products such as the MixBoard software-based switcher, powered by ClassX; viztrick AiDi, a 9:16 autocropping and tracking solution developed by Nippon TV and marketed by FOR-A; and the FOR-A IMPULSE live production platform, the company said.

Cruz comes to FOR-A from Macnica Americas, where he drove global promotion and sales acceleration of SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX solutions. Previously, he led business development for the corporate, education and government segments at Sony Professional and Phantom/Vision Research.

“The transition to IP-based production and software-defined architecture is reshaping the future of content creation and delivery,” Cruz said. “Organizations are looking for practical pathways to adopt technologies such as ST 2110, cloud-connected workflows and AI-assisted production tools while protecting their existing investments. FOR-A is bringing innovative solutions and I look forward to helping customers build more flexible, efficient, and future-ready operations.”

Wray brings sales and project management experience in both the media and entertainment and telecommunications sectors, working with such companies as NEP, Ross Video and Barco.

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"Across the media and entertainment industry, we're seeing customers re-evaluate traditional infrastructure in favor of more agile, software-based workflows,” Wray said. “FOR-A's expanding portfolio of software-defined and AI-powered technologies is well positioned to meet those needs and I’m excited to help customers modernize their production environments and unlock new business opportunities."

Wray can be reached at jaz@for-a.com and Cruz can be reached at cruz@for-a.com.