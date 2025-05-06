Brompton Technology Honored With King’s Award For Tessera LED Video Processing

LONDON—Brompton Technology has received a King’s Award for Enterprise for innovation, one of the most prestigious recognitions for U.K. businesses, for outstanding achievement in the Innovation category.

Founded in 2011, Brompton Technology has evolved into a leader in LED video processing. The company employs 79 people across its U.K. headquarters and international locations. Its Tessera platform powers some of the world’s largest live events and is a driving force behind the rapid growth of virtual production techniques in film and television.

Brompton’s technology has enabled creative visions for concert touring for performers, such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, and major film and television productions, including “Barbie,” “The Mandalorian” and “House of the Dragon.” Brompton previously won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category in 2020.

The King’s Award recognizes Brompton’s innovation in developing the Tessera SX40 LED video processing platform. Supporting 4K workflows with a 10G fiber-based data distribution model, Tessera SX40 solves bandwidth and cabling challenges for large LED screens in demanding environments.

Its advanced dynamic calibration technology improves LED panel uniformity and brightness without the compromises of traditional calibration methods, while its free software updates have introduced powerful new capabilities.

For virtual productions, Brompton’s innovation has also played a critical role in transforming virtual production workflows, offering filmmakers and studios an alternative to green screen techniques. By enabling realistic digital environments within controlled studio settings, Brompton’s technology has helped reduce the environmental impact and logistical complexity of traditional on-location filming, the company said.

Brompton is one of just 197 organizations to receive the 2025 award.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors