Netskrt Partners With Oracle for More Reliable, Cost-Effective Streaming

VANCOUVER—Netskrt , a content delivery network built for high-concurrency streaming events, has joined Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Global CDN Connect. The planned collaboration is expected to combine dedicated connections to OCI with Netskrt’s global network to help streaming providers deliver content more reliably and keep costs predictable as viewer demand grows.

Netskrt will use OCI Global CDN Connect to retrieve content stored in OCI Object Storage over dedicated connections, reducing exposure to congestion on the public internet. Eligible transfers in supported regions are expected to carry no OCI data egress charges, subject to supported regions and onboarding requirements, which is expected to lower the cloud cost of moving content into Netskrt’s network for delivery to viewers.

“Viewers expect exceptional streaming quality, whether they’re watching a championship game live or catching up on a favorite series,” said Siegfried Luft, co-founder and CEO, Netskrt. “For live sports, millions of viewers can arrive at once, putting enormous pressure on the networks serving them. Netskrt brings delivery capacity closer to those audiences, including inside their internet service providers’ networks. Our expanded collaboration with Oracle is expected to connect that reach with cloud infrastructure to help streaming platforms deliver a reliable viewing experience when demand is at its highest.”

The collaboration is expected to help streaming providers better serve audiences across live sports, event replays, films, and series, according to Netskrt. OCI Global CDN Connect is expected to give providers flexibility to use Netskrt on its own or within a multi-CDN strategy, depending on their audiences and delivery needs.

“Streaming providers need reliable delivery and predictable costs as their audiences grow,” said William Choe, group vice president, networking and edge, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “OCI Global CDN Connect is expected to support both through dedicated connectivity and zero egress charges for eligible transfers. Working with Netskrt is expected to bring those benefits even closer to viewers thanks to the company’s deep deployments in subscriber-facing ISP networks.”

The expanded relationship builds on Netskrt and Oracle’s work on Media Over QUIC (MOQ), including their collaboration at IBC 2026 to demonstrate a coordinated delivery path across independently operated infrastructure. Planned participation in OCI Global CDN Connect is expected to extend the companies’ work together to dedicated cloud-to-CDN connectivity and origin transfer economics.