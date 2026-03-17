FIFA Selects YouTube as its ‘Preferred Platform’ for 2026 World Cup

FIFA announced today that it has selected YouTube as its “preferred platform” for the 2026 World Cup, taking place in North America in June and July.

Fox Sports and Telemundo—the U.S. host broadcasters for the World Cup—are YouTube’s media partners for the World Cup in the U.S.; in Canada it’s Bell Media and in Mexico, it's TelevisaUnivision and TV Azteca.

As its media partners, the deal will allow the host broadcasters to share premium content on their YouTube channels, including extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts and video-on-demand content.

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In addition, for the first time in the event’s history, media partners will have the option of live streaming the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channel, as well be able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channel.

FIFA will also give select YouTube creators “unparalleled access” to FIFA's Digital Archive from its official YouTube channel as well as to live matches. FIFA says this coverage will help highlight the human drama and tactical elements of the World Cup.

Calling the event “a global cultural moment that demands a stage as large as its legacy,” Justin Connolly, vice president YouTube Global Head of Media & Sports, said the “game-changing event” will deliver “an immersive FIFA World Cup experience, where premium content from the tournament’s media partners and creators live side-by-side, everywhere YouTube is available.”

“FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By spotlighting FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “As the world’s attention turns to the action in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximise the tournament’s impact across the ever-evolving media landscape, offering fans everywhere easy access to an immersive view of the biggest single-sport event in history.”