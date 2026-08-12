Spectrum, Optimum Ink New Deals for News Carriage and Ads

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications’ operating brand Spectrum and pay TV operator Optimum have struck new agreements that expand access to local news channels on their systems and provide for closer collaboration on advertising sales.

One of the agreements restores Spectrum News NY1 to Optimum TV customers and News 12 to Spectrum TV customers across the New York metropolitan area in September. In May of 2025, Optimum and Spectrum ended an eight-year-old reciprocal deal that made NY1, which serves the five New York City boroughs, available to Optimum subscribers and the News 12 networks in Brooklyn, The Bronx and suburban areas available to Spectrum customers.

The agreement will also expand the distribution of Spectrum News to Optimum TV customers in Texas and North Carolina.

“Together, we're expanding access to trusted local journalism while creating even greater value for our customers,” said Mike Bair, executive vice president, Spectrum Networks. “Our local news teams are deeply connected to the communities they serve, and we're pleased to bring that reporting to even more viewers while restoring access to iconic local news brands across the New York market.”

“This agreement reflects our continued focus on delivering the content and experiences our customers value most,” said Keith Bowen, president of news, programming and business services, Optimum. “By expanding local news offerings and strengthening our advertising capabilities through this collaboration with Spectrum, we're enhancing the customer experience while positioning our business for continued growth. It's a great example of how two industry leaders can work together to better serve viewers, advertisers and the communities we both call home.”

As part of a separate agreement, Spectrum Reach will provide advertising sales representation for Optimum’s West markets, which include approximately 30 DMAs across the Central, Southern and Western United States.

The arrangement combines Optimum’s relationships and local market expertise with Spectrum Reach’s advanced advertising capabilities, operational scale and multiscreen solutions, creating a more seamless experience for advertisers, the two operators said.