Fubo Inks New Distribution Agreement with NBCUniversal

NEW YORK—Fubo and NBCUniversal have struck a distribution agreement, ending a longstanding carriage dispute dating back to last November.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of NBCUniversal networks to Fubo, given their robust portfolio of top-tier sports, entertainment and news,” said Todd Mathers, executive vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “Our agreement with NBCUniversal underscores Fubo’s promise to bring consumers more programming, value and choice through multiple packaging options.”

Starting June 10, Fubo’s virtual MVPD customers can stream NBCU’s Spanish-language networks, Telemundo and Universo, as well as its English-language networks, including the new NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), regional sports networks (RSNs) and new FAST channels to launch in the coming weeks.

Customers will be able to access NBCUniversal programming through multiple Fubo plan options, including:

NBC, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service;

Telemundo, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and Latino plan;

Bravo, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan;

Universo through Fubo’s Latino Plan, Spanish-language Latino Plus add-on package and English-language Extra package;

NBC Sports RSNs (Bay Area, Boston, California, Philadelphia), through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan; and

NBCSN, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service.