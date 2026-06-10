Fubo Inks New Distribution Agreement with NBCUniversal
Agreement ends a blackout that dates back to last November just before the start of the FIFA World Cup
NEW YORK—Fubo and NBCUniversal have struck a distribution agreement, ending a longstanding carriage dispute dating back to last November.
“We’re thrilled to announce the return of NBCUniversal networks to Fubo, given their robust portfolio of top-tier sports, entertainment and news,” said Todd Mathers, executive vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “Our agreement with NBCUniversal underscores Fubo’s promise to bring consumers more programming, value and choice through multiple packaging options.”
Starting June 10, Fubo’s virtual MVPD customers can stream NBCU’s Spanish-language networks, Telemundo and Universo, as well as its English-language networks, including the new NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), regional sports networks (RSNs) and new FAST channels to launch in the coming weeks.
Customers will be able to access NBCUniversal programming through multiple Fubo plan options, including:
- NBC, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service;
- Telemundo, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and Latino plan;
- Bravo, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan;
- Universo through Fubo’s Latino Plan, Spanish-language Latino Plus add-on package and English-language Extra package;
- NBC Sports RSNs (Bay Area, Boston, California, Philadelphia), through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan; and
- NBCSN, through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.