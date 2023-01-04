Nielsen to Launch Nielsen One Ads on Jan. 11

NEW YORK—Nielsen has finally announced a firm launch date for its long-awaited cross-platform Nielsen One Ads measurement system, which is now scheduled to go live on Jan. 11.

The system is designed to provide a consistent, comparable and deduplicated measurement of viewing of ads across screens. It will be initially available in the U.S.

The launch comes at a time when the media industry has been pushing for better cross platform measurement and experimenting with a wide variety of measurement systems and currencies for selling ads.

Nielsen argues that Nielsen One Ads will allow advertisers, brands and publishers to be able to understand reach and frequency, deduplicated across linear TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile.

“Audiences today control what they watch, when they watch, and how they watch it. As the media landscape becomes more varied and complicated, Nielsen is committed to working with the industry to bring clarity and simplicity to media buying and selling through Nielsen One,” said Karthik Rao, CEO, audience measurement, Nielsen. “By combining the scale of big data and granular insights from our people-based panel, Nielsen One provides comprehensive, representative measurement of ads and content for our clients to transact with confidence.”

In addition to its standard metrics across platforms, Nielsen One Ads will introduce impact data for more granular linear television measurement, calculating audiences at the second level rather than today’s industry standard of minute level audiences, Nielsen said. This will provide the industry with greater comparably across television and digital platforms.

Nielsen One Ads will also deliver “always on” metrics for digital campaigns and insights. The systems uses Nielsen One’s proprietary ID system as well as data from Nielsen’s panels. Further, direct publisher integrations, across walled-gardens will provide an understanding of true persons-level campaign impressions, Nielsen reported.

In addition to Nielsen One Ads, Nielsen recently introduced Nielsen One Content Alpha that will be available this year, which provides cross platform, deduplicated and syndicated content metrics across devices.

Together, Nielsen One Ads and Content will bridge current measurement capabilities, both linear and digital, into a single system, Nielsen said. They will allow advertisers and publishers to plan and transact using a single metric across linear and digital.