WNBC and WNJU Expand New York Giants Deal

“The Coach Harbaugh Show presented by Ford” will premiere Sept. 12 on WNBC and feature an exclusive interview with Coach John Harbaugh.

NEW YORK—The New York Giants have expanded an agreement with WNBC (NBC 4 New York) and WNJU (Telemundo 47) for the 2026–27 NFL season, adding additional preseason programming.

New programming for this season will include three, 30-minute pregame shows, sponsored by Quest and airing on WNBC and NBC 4 New York’s digital platforms prior to each preseason game.

Fans will also be able to watch a Spanish-language telecast of the Aug. 22 Giants-Miami Dolphins preseason game on WNJU and all Telemundo 47 platforms.

This season, fans can also watch on Telemundo 47/WNJU the exclusive, Spanish-Language preseason broadcast, presented by GGL, of the preseason matchup between the Giants and Dolphins on all Telemundo 47 platforms.

Miguel Gurwitz and Rolando Cantú, the Spanish-language announcers for “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video and NBC “Sunday Night Football” on Telemundo Deportes/Universo, will call the Giants-Dolphins game.

"Our expanded partnership with NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 reflects our commitment to bringing Giants fans closer to the team through innovative, year-round content across every platform," said Nilay Shah, senior vice president of marketing and brand strategy for the New York Giants. "From exclusive training camp access at The Greenbrier to enhanced preseason coverage and Spanish-language broadcasts, we're creating more opportunities for fans throughout the tri-state area and beyond to connect with the Giants in meaningful ways."

WNBC will air three Giants preseason games locally, presented by Tri-State Cadillac:

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Saturday, Aug. 15 – Pregame show at 12:30 p.m. and kickoff at 1 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) (WNBC only)

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Pre-game show at 3:30 p.m. and kickoff at 4 p.m.: New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) (WNBC and WNJU)

Friday, Aug. 28: Pre-game show at 7 p.m. and kickoff at 7:30 p.m.: New York Giants vs. New York Jets at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) (WNBC only)

WNBC’s preseason broadcasters will feature Giants radio voice Bob Papa along with former Giants players and analysts Carl Banks, Phil Simms and Howard Cross.

The partnership extension will also continue the station's exclusive program, "All-Access: Giants Training Camp" presented by Hospital for Special Surgery. New episodes will air on Saturdays on WNBC beginning Aug. 8 and on digital and streaming platforms.

“The Coach Harbaugh Show” will premiere Saturday, Sept, 12th and feature an interview with Harbaugh previewing the upcoming matchup, a strategy segment with Carl Banks and player interviews. On-demand episodes can also be found across all Giants digital platforms.

Big Blue fans in the tri-state area can exclusively access this preseason content on: