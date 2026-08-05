ASG Ups Michele Ferreira to Chief Business Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group has elevated Michele Ferreira to chief business officer, a new role overseeing the company's business systems and operational functions.

In her new post, Ferreira, formerly vice president of ASG’s Systems Integration team, will oversee enterprise resource planning (ERP), information technology, purchasing, logistics, and other core business operations, the company said. She reports to Chief Financial Officer Amy Zeno.

Her new focus will be on ensuring that ASG’s people, processes and technologies remain aligned with its long-term strategic goals, the company said.

"Michele has been instrumental in helping ASG build the operational foundation of our system integration team and supporting its growth,” ASG President Dave Van Hoy said. “She has a unique ability to align people, processes, and technology in ways that strengthen how we operate and, ultimately, how we serve our clients.”

As VP of Systems Integration, Ferreira led the development of that business’ operational infrastructure, strengthening project management processes, improving delivery operations, and implementing business tools to enable greater efficiency, ASG said.

“My goal is to ensure that the systems supporting our business evolve in alignment with the needs of our customers,” Ferreira said. “As we continue to improve our business operations, from ERP and IT to purchasing and logistics, we're establishing a solid foundation for greater growth across the company.

“This role gives me the opportunity to connect people, processes, and technology across the company so we can work smarter, measure our progress more effectively, and provide an improved experience for our clients,” she continued. “I’m excited about the opportunity to expand and improve how we execute the many systems we deliver and services we bring to our clients. My passion for this industry grows as I can have an impact on ASG’s breadth of services and what our clients do every day.”

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Ferreira can be reached at mferreira@asgllc.com. For more information, visit ASG’s website.